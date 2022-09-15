How many times did the Queen meet Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet? The monarch was a great-grandmother of 12

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on 8 September and is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

MORE: The Queen's life in pictures: Remembering the best moments from her 70-year reign

The late monarch's grandson, Prince Harry, released a statement celebrating the life of Her Majesty, thanking her for their special times together and making reference to the first moment she hugged her beloved grandchildren.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's finest family moments

Harry wrote: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."

MORE: The Queen's passion for animals: her lifelong love affair with Corgis and horses

The late Queen Elizabeth II

As far as we're aware, the Queen met her great-grandson, Archie, twice and her great-granddaughter Lilibet, once. Lilibet is named after the monarch's childhood moniker, used by close family. They may well have spent more time together than the public is aware of, however.

The Queen first met Archie at his Christening in Windsor Castle on 8 May 2019. Along with her husband Prince Philip, the monarch was pictured doting over her newborn great-grandson beside Duchess Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II: A tribute to our eternal queen of style

Duchess Meghan with baby Archie

It's also believed that Her Majesty met Archie and Lilibet together in Windsor during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year.

At the time, royal commentator and friend of the Sussexes, Omid Scobie, told BBC Breakfast that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet had a private family lunch with the Queen, which coincided with Lilibet's first birthday on 4 June.

Unfortunately for the royals, Archie and Lilibet's first years coincided with the COVID pandemic which kept families apart. The Sussexes also relocated to live in America, meaning family gatherings between the monarch and themselves were more difficult.

Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Photo credit: Archewell Instagram

Harry and Meghan are currently staying at their British home, Frogmore Cottage on the royal Windsor estate, as they mourn the Queen and prepare to attend her funeral. It's not known whether Archie and Lilibet are being cared for at their Montecito home in California, possibly by Meghan's mother, or if the children are in the UK with their parents.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, said: "I don't think we're going to see the Sussex children, I'd be very surprised, given their young age it's not really an appropriate moment for them to be in public. Nothing is being said about whether Archie and Lili are coming to join their parents and that's for very obvious reasons of security, among others.

"But I would not imagine, given their very young ages, that they would be involved in any ceremonial aspects."

As yet, there is no news from the Sussexes as to whether they will now refer to their children as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean that Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, may also use an HRH title should they wish.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.