The Queen prepares to greet Liz Truss at Balmoral: BEST PHOTOS The 96-year-old will welcome the new Prime Minister

The Queen hasn't been seen in public for a number of weeks now as she continues to enjoy her summer break at Balmoral.

MORE: Royal footman reveals what the Queen is really like behind closed doors

But on Tuesday, she will step back into the spotlight as she appoints Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Conservative leader Liz is set to become the 15th prime minister of the Queen's seven-decade reign and the first who she has appointed in Scotland rather than London.

READ: Inside Liz Truss and rarely-seen husband Hugh's 22-year marriage

MORE: Royal chef recalls the one time he made the Queen 'really angry'

It is understood the decision was taken for the comfort of Her Majesty who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.

Prior to meeting with the new premier, the Queen will spend time privately with Boris Johnson, as he formally resigns as PM, in the drawing room at Balmoral.

READ: Why the Queen has chosen to live at Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace

MORE: The Queen's palace's secret rooms – from a cinema to indoor pool

On Tuesday morning, with wife Carrie by his side, he delivered his exit speech outside Downing Street before catching a flight to Aberdeenshire to meet the monarch.

While it is the first time the Queen has appointed a Prime Minister at her home in Scotland, it is commonplace for Prime Ministers to be invited to Balmoral.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were invited to the Queen's country residence when he was in office and the couple were very surprised at the normal life the royals lead there.

Cherie recalled that they even got stuck into the washing up: "You think I’m joking, but I’m not. They put the gloves on and stick their hands in the sink. The Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.