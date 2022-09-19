Celebrities who attended the Queen's funeral - Bear Grylls, Sandra Oh, more See the famous faces who attended the service

The funeral of beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday and while thousands of people filled the streets of London to pay their respects, members of the royal family made their way to Westminster Abbey for the special service.

Among the Queen's nearest and dearest present at the televised event were many famous faces from the worlds of diplomacy, art and Hollywood. From Sandra Oh to Bear Grylls, see the celebrities who appeared for the historic occasion.

WATCH: Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave with the Queen's coffin

Bear Grylls

Adventurer Bear Grylls paid his respects to the late monarch at her funeral on Monday morning. The TV personality, who was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2019, spoke to PA news agency following her death.

"The times I met her, the times she lit up the most, was whenever we did something Scouting," he said.

"I think it was one of the organisations she was most proud to represent."

After attending the funeral, Bear tweeted: "It's a day we will never forget… a truly beautiful testament to our Nation's Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles…"

Bear Grylls attended the service

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh attended the Queen's funeral as a part of the Canadian delegation. She was present as a member of the Order of Canada alongside musicians Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

Sandra Oh was part of the Canadian delegation

Sophie Winkleman, Lady Frederick Windsor

Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman arrived to pay her respects to the late monarch alongside her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Prince Michael of Kent, a paternal cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie attended the service as a member of the royal family.

Sophie [positioned on the far left] attended the funeral as part of the royal family

