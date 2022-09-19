WATCH: Princess Charlotte curtseys alongside Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte, seven, joined her mother, the Princess of Wales, and her aunt, Meghan Markle, alongside Queen Consort Camilla, curtseying on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's comforting smile at niece Princess Charlotte

Prince George stood alongside the royal ladies, bowing his head in respect to the late monarch, and shortly before, royal onlookers spotted an adorable moment between siblings George and Charlotte.

Loading the player...

SEE: Princess Charlotte curtseys alongside royal family

The pair were in Wellington Arch following Her Majesty's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where Charlotte could be spotted telling her big brother that he needed to bow as the Queen's coffin passed them.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte tells Prince George to bow to the Queen's coffin

MORE: How Princess Kate reassured her kids during heartbreaking funeral

The pair were filmed exchanging words as they waited for the coffin to be placed onto the royal hearse, where Charlotte can clearly be seen saying: "You need to bow" to George, who appears to be listening to his sister intently.

The second-in-line to the throne did indeed bow as the coffin passed the pair, and viewers took to Twitter to praise the sweet exchange between the brother and sister. One person wrote: "They can add levity to the most solemn of moments. Her telling her older brother what to do, is just cute," while another person added: "I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together."

Princess Charlotte with Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Camilla Queen Consort

The pair's younger brother, four-year-old Prince Louis, did not attend their great-grandmother's funeral, as it is likely that he was considered too young to attend the ceremony.

READ: Princess Charlotte's major milestones at Queen's funeral

The Princess of Wales opened up about how her children are coping with the Queen's death at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries ahead of the Queen's funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte paid their respects to their great-grandmother

Touching on Prince George's experience, Kate reportedly told Australia's Governor-General David John Hurley that her eldest is "now sort of realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.