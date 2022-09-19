Princess Charlotte's tears at Queen's funeral explained

A picture of Princess Charlotte taken after the Queen's funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on Monday went viral after many speculated that the seven-year-old had burst into tears following the service.

The young royal was standing in Wellington Arch alongside her mother, the Princess of Wales, and her brother, Prince George, when she was snapped holding her hands up towards her eyes.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte was not crying at Wellington Arch

However, a sequence of photos taken after the ceremony suggests that the princess was not crying after all and may have been wiping something from her eyes or perhaps shielding them from the sun, which can be seen reflecting off her back.

In fact, in video footage taken at Wellington Arch, seven-year-old Charlotte appears very brave and even passes on some wisdom to her older brother, George, telling him to bow as their great-grandmother's coffin passed them.

The pair were filmed exchanging words as they waited for the coffin to be placed onto the royal hearse, where Charlotte can clearly be seen saying: "You need to bow" to George, who appears to be listening to his sister intently.

Princess Charlotte bravely stood alongside her mother and brother

The two Cambridge children joined their mother and father in the procession for the funeral at Westminster Abbey. The siblings walked side-by-side in between their parents at the beginning of the service in a last-minute change. The pair were initially scheduled to follow behind their parents, ahead of their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Their younger brother, Prince Louis, was not involved in the historic ceremony, however, and is likely to be considered too young to attend.

The young princess told her brother to bow to the Queen's coffin

When asked how her children were coping after losing their great-grandmother while appearing in front of crowds at Sandringham, Princess Kate revealed last week that "the children are doing well and they are being looked after at school."

