Everyone is saying the same thing about the Queen's final portrait

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the Royal Family released a new photograph of Her Majesty, dressed in powder blue with a striking brooch and a delicate pearl necklace.

The photo, which was taken to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee weekend, shows the monarch beaming with a magical twinkle in her eyes, and fans rushed to comment on the portrait, many commenting on Her Majesty's genuine smile.

"What a smile, unforgettable," one wrote, while another commented: "That smile will shine on for eternity."

Fans also commented on how happy Queen Elizabeth II looks in the photo, writing: "She looks so happy here," and "Such a nice picture, which perfectly captures her warmth, kindness and grace. "

Another comment read: "Gorgeous, vibrant Queen. Rest in peace."

Her Majesty looked radiant in her last portrait

The Queen accessorised her outfit with the aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI in 1944.

The two art deco-style pieces, worn one below the other, were made by Boucheron from baguette, oval and round diamonds and aquamarines.

Her Majesty loves to wear pearls

The Queen wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

