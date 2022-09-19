Queen Elizabeth II funeral: The order of service for St George's Chapel revealed The royal family will gather in Windsor on Monday afternoon

The state funeral for Her Majesty the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September. Members of the royal family, close friends and various Heads of State and world leaders will gather to pay their respects and honour the Queen's long and dedicated service to her country and the Commonwealth.

The service at Westminster will begin at 11am before the congregation heads to Windsor Castle for a service at St George's Chapel later in the day. Find out more about the order of service below…

At 4pm, there will be a committal at St George's Chapel. Before the service officially begins, however. Stewards will be welcoming guests and arrivals, and there will be a series of prayers and music.

Members of the congregation will be welcomed into the chapel from 1pm where ushers and stewards will be welcoming them and taking them to their seats.

There will be a service at St George's Chapel on Monday afternoon

The congregation will then stand as The Canons of Windsor, accompanied by The Archbishop of Canterbury and The Archbishop of York will move to the West Steps of the Chapel by way of the North Quire Gate and Centre Aisle at 3.10pm.

Shortly after, His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms and The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard, will take their positions in the Nave.

Members of the royal family including His Majesty the King, the Queen Consort, Prince and Princess of Wales and more will then arrive at 3.25pm where they are received by the Dean of Windsor.

The State funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey

The State Hearse halts at the bottom of the West Steps at 3.53pm before the Coffin Procession enters the Chapel. The Service is led by The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor.

The Blessing will be pronounced by The Most Reverend and The Right Honourable Justin Welby, Lord Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan.

Her Majesty the Queen died at Balmoral on the 8 September

After the royal family has seated and the Queen's coffin has moved into Procession to the Quire, Psalm 121 will be read and the Choir will sing. After the prayers and hymns, the Dean of Windsor, will do a Reading of Revelation 21.1-7. Other ministers will read various prayers, including The Lord's Prayer.

There will then be a Committal where the coffin is lowered as the Dean of Windsor reads The Psalm, 103. 13-7. Shortly after, the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounces the Blessing.

All remain standing as The King and The Queen Consort, preceded by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York and accompanied by the Dean of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch. At the Galilee Porch the Archbishop of York, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor take their leave.

