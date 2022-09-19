Buckingham Palace release poignant photo of the Queen following her funeral Her Majesty was laid to rest on 19 September

The Queen has been laid to rest following her state funeral and committal ceremony on Monday, and to mark the emotional events, a new photo of the late monarch has been shared.

The Royal Family's official Twitter account shared a touching photo, which had been taken in September 1971, of the monarch hiking in the highlands around her beloved Balmoral home. The beautiful surroundings stretched out behind her Majesty as she soldiered on up a hill, carrying a hiking stick with her and dressed in a green coat and headscarf.

The moving caption for the post read: "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022."

Fans were touched by the poignant image, as one simply commented: "That's beautiful," and a second penned: "She deserves the rest now! The life she served can’t be described in one word!!!"

A third added: "Wonderful funeral today. She shall never be forgotten," and a fourth shared: "Makes me so emotional seeing it."

Following the state funeral and committal ceremony, which were all televised, friends and family of the late monarch held a private burial for Her Majesty.

The Queen loved her Scottish residence of Balmoral

Although a sad time for the family, the Queen has now been reunited with her beloved husband, Prince Philip, as well as her family, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The family will all rest in the King George VI memorial chapel. Philip had previously been lying in rest within the royal vault, but had been moved to be reunited with his wife.

St George's Chapel is both a community church open to the public and a place of worship for the royal family. It has hosted several royal weddings, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Prior to her funeral, the Queen had been lying in state in Westminster Hall, and she had previously lied in rest at Buckingham Palace, St Giles' Cathedral and her Balmoral residence, where she passed away on 8 September.

