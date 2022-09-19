When we will see the royals again following the Queen's funeral The royals have carried out a number of engagements following the Queen's death

The Queen's funeral marked the end of ten days of public mourning following Her late Majesty's death on 8 September, but royal mourning will continue for another seven days.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family will observe the mourning period along with royal household staff, representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to royal duties, which means we are unlikely to see them carry out any public engagements in the coming days.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, said it will be a "period of reflection" and a time to "recover" from an incredibly busy and emotional week for the royal family, which has seen them attend a number of commemorative services and vigils in honour of the late monarch.

"The last ten days have been incredibly intense for the King in particular, but also the wider royal family, and although the funeral is over now we are going to have another seven days of royal mourning," Emily said.

Royal mourning continues for another seven days

"That means we won't see them going about their business the way they normally do, carrying out engagements, making public appearances. I think we're going to have a period of reflection and some time for them to recover from what's been a very difficult personal moment in their lives."

She also shed some light on what changes we may expect to see in King Charles III and the Queen Consort's royal diaries, and when a coronation could take place.

The royals attended the Queen's funeral on Monday

"King Charles of course has a coronation to look forward to and to plan. There's no indication yet of when that might happen but I would imagine it will happen sometime in the next six months," Emily shared.

"There were due to be tours this autumn, whether or not any of those will still go ahead remains to be seen. There will be lots of changes going on behind the scenes within the royal household and I think that they will be wanting to get used to their new situation and all of those changes and taking a little bit of time over those."

