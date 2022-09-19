What was the Queen's funeral like? A royal insider and audience member tells all Her Majesty was laid to rest on 19 September

The Queen's state funeral was held in Westminster Abbey on 19 September, with 2,000 guests in attendance, including HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash.

Speaking after the ceremony, Emily revealed what it was like to witness such a historic, and solemn, event from inside the Abbey. "I found that experience absolutely incredible," she explained. "I'm still trying to process the fact that I was inside the Abbey on such a historic occasion. It was solemn, it was dignified, it was incredibly beautiful."

Emily continued: "Particularly as the coffin was brought in, you had this incredible music from the choir, and just this silence as the coffin bearers came through and it was an absolutely privilege to be part of it."

Elsewhere, Emily also revealed the real reason that Prince George and Princess Charlotte had attended the funeral of their great-grandmother, despite their young ages.

"I think William and Kate's decision to bring George and Charlotte was about them honouring their great-grandmother as members of her family as her beloved great-grandchildren, of which she was very proud," she explained.

"But it also sent a message of unity and continuity which is so important to the monarchy. This was also about showing the King, his heir, Prince William and also Prince George who is now second in line to the throne. I think that really sends a symbol of continuity out to the world."

The Queen had a moving state funeral at Westminster Abbey

As for the absence of Prince Louis, she shared: "I think Prince Louis at four years old, is probably too young to understand what has been going on over the past ten days.

"I imagine he was being very well looked after, perhaps by the nanny that the Prince and Princess of Wales have had for many many years but I don't think he will have been watching.

"I imagine it's quite a difficult thing to explain, particularly if your parents aren't around."

