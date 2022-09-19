Prince and Princess of Wales pay moving tribute to Queen after funeral William was the Queen's grandson

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to the late Queen after her emotional state funeral.

BEST PHOTOS: Royals bid farewell at the Queen's Windsor funeral

Taking to social media, the pair shared a picture of the Queen's coffin being carried into the service and captioned the post, simply: "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave with the Queen's coffin

As the Queen's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey took place on Monday, the royals united in their grief along with millions around the world who watched the live broadcast, joining Her Majesty’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte in an outpouring of grief and remembrance.

There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral with the royal family reuniting in grief to celebrate Her Majesty's remarkable life.

WATCH: The moment Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk behind their great-grandmother's coffin

MORE: Grief-stricken Prince Harry and Meghan put united front with the royal family at the Queen's funeral

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on 8 September, surrounded by the love of her family, at her summer residence Balmoral in Scotland.

On the eve of the funeral, King Charles expressed his gratitude as the world prepared to say a “last farewell” to the Queen, who he had described as a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” in a heart-felt tribute soon after her death.

The King revealed that both he and Queen Consort Camilla have been "so deeply touched" and "moved beyond measure" by the condolences they’ve received since the Queen’s passing.

"I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," he said.