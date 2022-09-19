WATCH: King Charles III emotional in heartbreaking Windsor service moment

King Charles III has maintained his composure throughout the ten day mourning period following the Queen's death, but he appeared overcome with emotion as her committal service at Windsor Castle drew to a close on Monday afternoon.

The new King was visibly moved as the 800-strong congregation, including his wife the Queen Consort, and sons Princes William and Harry, sang God Save the King at the end of the service.

Charles looked straight ahead and appeared to be holding back tears while the national anthem was sung, following a moving service that had also seen him place the Queen's Company Camp Colour on his mother's coffin before it was lowered into the royal vault ahead of her private family burial on Monday evening.

The King and Queen Consort sat in the second row in St George's Chapel's quire for the ceremony, with an empty space directly in front of him on the front row. The reason for the empty space is a matter of protocol: to ensure that the monarch has a clear and unobstructed view of the service.

King Charles III placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour on his mother's coffin

The State Hearse halted at the bottom of the West Steps shortly before 4pm before the Coffin Procession, with the royals in tow, entered the Chapel. King Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward once again followed their mother's coffin into the chapel, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Service was led by The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor. After the prayers and hymns, the Dean of Windsor, will do a Reading of Revelation 21.1-7. Other ministers will read various prayers, including The Lord's Prayer.

There was then a Committal where the coffin is lowered as the Dean of Windsor reads The Psalm, 103. 13-7. Shortly after, the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing.

