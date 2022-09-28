Why Meghan Markle is not featuring on the current Variety's Power of Woman covers The Duchess of Sussex will have her moment soon

The Duchess of Sussex was due to be among a whole host of celebrities featuring on Variety's Power of Women covers that came out this week.

Those gracing the special covers include Hilary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, Elizabeth Olsen, Malala, and Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay.

The covers were posted on Twitter, and many fans were quick to ask where Meghan's cover was, with it having been revealed previously that she would be one of the publication's honorees this year.

The Duchess' cover will be still be released, but it has been postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Similarly, Meghan is believed to have not attend the Power of Women event earlier in the month either.

The former Suits actress has also postponed her podcast, Archetypes, until next week, in order to spend time with her two children, Archie and Lilibet, following her time in London during the mourning period for the Queen.

The #powerofwomen @Variety issues are out this week.



Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton

Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay

Malala

Elizabeth Olsen



Queens rise! pic.twitter.com/lG24Zv0nbv — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 27, 2022

Meghan Markle's Variety's Power of Women cover was due to be released but has been postponed

The star and her husband Prince Harry recently returned home to Los Angeles and were reunited with their two young children, who they had been apart from for several weeks.

The former actress is due to be fully back at work next week, with her podcast's return date being set for October 4.

However, there is no time frame yet for when her cover will be released, but it is likely to be around the same time.

Harry and Meghan were last seen in public in the UK as the joined the royal family and political figures from around the world to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8.

Meghan Markle was last seen at the Queen's funeral

The couple also joined the Prince and Princess of Wales days after the late monarch's passing to view floral tributes in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The pair released a touching tribute following the death of Her Majesty which read: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected.

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.

