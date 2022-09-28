Meghan Markle details sweet reaction parents had when she attended birthday party with Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are building a life in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a plethora of rich and famous neighbors in Montecito, California, but even they get a little star-struck.

The couple adore their family life with children, Archie and Lilibet, and they've built a circle of close friends, as have their offspring.

In an interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan gave journalist Allison P. Davis insight into their routine, their home and their family antics.

This included a recent party which Meghan attended with her firstborn, Archie, three, which left some fellow parents a little stunned.

The article read: "Recently, Meghan says, they took Archie to a birthday party for a classmate; everyone was surprised they showed up."

She then revealed what the mom-of-two had told them about the gathering. "I was in a bouncy castle, and I saw this 1-year-old inside. I was like, 'Where's your mom?' And this mom on the outside goes, 'Oh, hi! I'm here. I wasn't sure if I should come in."

Prince Harry and Meghan surprised fellow parents by turning up at the children's party with their son

According to Allison, Meghan then laughed before adding: "I was like, 'Do you need your child? Of course you can come in.'"

The eye-opening and lengthy interview shared many details of Harry and Meghan's life away from royal duties in the UK.

One aspect includes how they are teaching their children - specifically Archie - about those less fortunate than they are.

Harry and Meghan have now returned to Cailfornia after the Queen's funeral

Meghan shares a heartwarming ritual with Archie on their way back home from preschool which Allison was able to witness.

During the car ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

The sweet routine will, no doubt, continue now that the family are back home in California, after attending the funeral of Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

