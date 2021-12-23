Royal grandchildren help the Queen decorate tree in beautiful photos This is so cute!

Fans' hearts melted across the world on Thursday as the Danish royal family shared some photos of Queen Margrethe decorating her Christmas tree.

And she wasn't alone as her grandchildren were there to help her. Margrethe has eight grandchildren from her two sons, and it was the family of Crown Prince Frederik who were there to help. In the photos, Prince Christian, 16, could be seen at the top of the tree hanging some baubles, while his younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 14, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, ten, were hanging decorations on the lower branches.

Margrethe could be seen supervising Christian as he played his part, and she looked to be in the festive spirit as she wore a red Christmas jumper that was emblazoned with stars.

The rest of the family looked very formal, with both of the princes wearing black jumpers over collared shirts, while Josephine wore a black jumper and Isabella had on a stripy top.

But the family did a great job on the tree, which was so tall it nearly touched the ceiling of the castle, and it was beautifully decorated with plenty of baubles, bells and a large Christmas star at the top.

The caption for the beautiful photos read: "Christmas greetings from Marselisborg Castle, where Her Majesty the Queen and the Crown Prince's family celebrate Christmas."

The royal grandchildren decorated the tree

And while many of the snaps focused on the family, another shot showed a guard for the castle outside in the snow.

Fans shared Christmas wishes for the royals, as one wrote: "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in this difficult time where Christmas, however, comes as a welcome for a little family fun."

A second commented: "Merry Christmas to the whole family," and a third added: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

Many others commented with heart and Christmas tree emojis.

Queen Margrethe is close with her family

The Danish monarch has had a busy year, and back in September she was hired as a set designer for the Netflix film, Ehrengard, which will be based on the works of author Karen Blixen.

Set in the fairytale kingdom of Babenhausen, it tells the story of a self-appointed expert on love, who tries to teach a timid prince the art of seduction. But the plan backfires, leading to scandal and an unexpected romance.

"I have tried to interpret Blixen's fantastic universe in the development of the découpages and costumes, and I look forward to seeing the story of Ehrengard come to life in the film," Queen Margrethe said.

The Danish head of state is an accomplished painter and illustrator, and her drawings were used for Danish editions of The Lord of The Rings back in the 1970s, under the pseudonym Ingahild Grathmer.

