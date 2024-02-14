Queen Margrethe reveals touching gifts she's received after abdication

Queen Margrethe has thanked the public for the messages of support and gifts she's received since her abdication.

The former Danish monarch, 83, who officially stepped down on 14 January, shared images of drawings, pictures and cards she has received from children on the Danish royal family's Instagram page.

One felt-tip drawing depicted Queen Margrethe with her successor, King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, while another showed one of the queen's beloved dachshunds.

Margrethe read in her message: "Since the end of the year, it has pleased me to experience the great and warm attention from all of the Commonwealth of Nations in connection with my abdication exactly a month ago.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the gifts I have received and to everyone who has either written, drawn, baked, knitted, flag, sung or in any other way sent a greeting on the occasion of the change of throne. The many greetings touched my heart and I appreciated each and every one."

Queen Magrethe sent shockwaves around the world when she announced her surprise abdication in her New Year's address.

She alluded that one of the reasons for her decision to abdicate was down to health issues.

She said: "In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."

© Getty Queen Margrethe abdicated after 52 years on the throne

Margrethe formally abdicated at a Council of State meeting on 14 January. As she left her seat at the head of the table for the incoming King Frederik, she said: "God Save The King!" Relive the emotional moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Queen Margrethe formally abdicates

Shortly after, Frederik was proclaimed King by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

As his wife Queen Mary joined him on the balcony to wave to the cheering crowds, the couple shared a tender kiss.

© Getty Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

The King and Queen are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 18, who is heir to the Danish throne, as well as Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.