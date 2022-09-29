The Countess of Wessex wears military uniform for touching royal engagement The royal donned a new look

The Countess of Wessex has paid a visit to the Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers and the British Army’s Professional Engineers rocking a very different ensemble.

Countess Sophie, 57, was a vision as she donned full military attire whilst visiting the official headquarters for the first time since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex looking clearly emotional at Queen's vigil

The official page for the royal family shared three snaps from the engagement alongside the words: "The Countess of Wessex has made her first visit to @reme_official headquarters since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps."

In the photos, Sophie was beaming as she chatted to the engineers and she even sat in a military tank.

The Countess of Wessex has made her first visit to @Official_REME headquarters since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps - a role previously held by The Duke of Edinburgh.



🔗 https://t.co/BF62WNYOEG pic.twitter.com/8fbHs0aktb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 28, 2022

Sophie looked spectacular

The outfit makes a change to the heartwarming tributes the Countess had been donning whilst mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

At the Queen's funeral last week, the doting mother wore a special brooch in tribute to the late Queen.

The royal was pictured wearing a black coat dress and her lapel featured a sparkling brooch, which had a significant meaning.

The Queen's funeral was last Monday

The stunning piece was comprised of two strawberries, in a mixture of black and silver diamonds. The last time Sophie wore it in public, she was in the presence of the Queen at Royal Ascot in 2014, which made the fact she wore it to the state funeral all the more poignant.

The shape of the brooch could be of significance, too. Royal chef Darren Grady has revealed that Her Majesty used to enjoy fresh British strawberries while spending time at Balmoral. The monarch, herself, was rarely pictured without one of her beautiful brooches.

The emotional day last Monday saw the Queen's family members come together alongside many heads of state to commemorate the solemn occasion, including US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, who made their way inside Westminster at 10.10am having travelled over from America to pay their respects.

