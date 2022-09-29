The Prince and Princess of Wales have royal fans saying the same thing after new photos The royals were in Wales

Prince William and Princess Kate recently took a trip to Wales and royal fans had a lot to say about new photos of the engagement.

Taking to Instagram the official page for the royal family shared photos from the special trip where the royal couple met with communities and learnt about the work of key charitable organisations.

Captioning the images were the words: "The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the day in Wales, meeting different communities across the nation and learning about the work of key charitable organisations.

"Their Royal Highnesses have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey - where today’s visit started.

The pair were so well recieved

"The next stop was Swansea, where The Prince and Princess visited St Thomas' Church, a re-developed church in the city which supports people in the local area. You can read more about the day by visiting our website (link in bio).

"Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales."

One fan wrote: "They're just so amazing," a second agreed, writing: "Lovely photos! You can see they are genuinely happy to be there." A third added: "The way you deal with people is great! And also not afraid of physical contact, cordial royals, close to the people. Thank you very much."

The pair attended the Queen's funeral last week

A fourth said: "Beautiful family."

They kicked off their Welsh tour in Holyhead, where they visited the local RNLI Lifeboat Station to meet with crew and volunteers.

Reminiscing about life in Anglesey, William said: "It's good to be back, it really is. It feels like going back in time, seeing where we all started to be a family unit."

The couple charmed onlookers and members of the public who had come out to welcome them. At one point, the Princess met four-year-old Theo Crompton, who was clearly completely enamoured as he presented her with a bouquet of pink roses.

