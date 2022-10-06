Watch moment Princess Kate is heckled during walkabout in Northern Ireland The royal was met with some stern words

The Princess of Wales, 40, was confronted about not being in her "own country" during a Northern Ireland visit with her husband Prince William.

While the royal was meeting members of the public on an impromptu meet and greet, she was met with the comment from a woman in the crowd.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales is heckled in Ireland

While shaking hands with the princess, the lady said: "Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country."

The woman, who was recording on a mobile phone at the time, added: "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

The Wales' visited Ireland for the day

Earlier in the day, Kate cradled a two-month-old baby in Carrickfergus. The royal held little Isaac in her arms as she chatted to members of the public.

The Prince and Princess’s first visit of the day was to PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm.

During their visit, Their Royal Highnesses spoke with PIPS Charity staff and counsellors about the life-saving work that the charity provides to service users and how the organisation has worked to remove all possible barriers to support those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The royal cuddled a premature baby on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Kate was in Surrey and managed to meet another cute baby. The Princess gently held Bianca Moran, who was born six weeks prematurely.

The Hungarian mum asked if the Princess would like to hold her child and Kate replied: "Am I allowed to?" and then a member of staff helped the mum pass the baby to the Princess.

While looking at the adorably cute baby, Kate said: "She's very sweet."

