King Charles makes surprise appearance at NTAs The monarch is a fan of Emmerdale!

The National Television Awards always throws up a surprise, but fans weren't expecting King Charles to make an appearance.

The King appeared in a pre-recorded clip to mark the 50th anniversary of long-running soap opera, Emmerdale. The royal started off with a small joke, revealing that he still remembered when the soap was originally called Emmerdale Farm, which it was known as from 1972 to 1985.

WATCH: King Charles praises Emmerdale in surprise NTAs appearance

The monarch went on to call the show a "national institution" as he also praised the soap's green credentials and also made reference to the show's long-running Dingle family, which are one of the most iconic families.

Charles' speech came before the award for Best Serial Performance, which went to Emmerdale's own Mark Charnock.

The actor tripped over his words, joking he "had to follow the King".

Fans loved the surprise appearance, as one said: "Who knew King Charles was a massive Emmerdale fan," and a second added: "Bloody hell! A Royal Seal of Approval for @Emmerdale from King Charles III."

Charles appears to be a fan of Emmerdale

But others joked that the royal might have missed a few episodes as her referred to the "farmer folk" on the show, with commenters highlighting how the show now had a more diverse cast of characters.

Emmerdale was surprised with the shoutout and later tweeted: "Well that was a Birthday surprise for all of us at Emmerdale at the @OfficialNTAs! We're over the moon ... thank you so much Your Majesty for taking time out earlier this year to send us your wonderful wishes."

Charles' appearance at the awards show comes in the same week that it was confirmed that he would be coronated on 6 May 2023.

The coronation, which will be the first weekend coronation for over a century, also falls on the birthday of his grandson, Archie.

Mark stumbled as he followed the King

Announcing the news, the Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

"The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort."

