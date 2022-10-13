King Charles' new photo features his kilt-clad equerry – royal fans go wild Major Johnny Thompson is a hit with royal followers

King Charles III's official Instagram account was updated late on Wednesday with a new photo of the monarch greeting Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace – but it was the appearance of Charles's equerry that got royal fans talking.

In the photo, kilt clad Major Johnny Thompson, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, can be seen smiling and standing next to the door, having had opened it for Liz to make her entrance.

Many royal fans took to the comments to share their delight at seeing Charles' equerry in the photo.

"Everybody here for Major Johnny Thompson on the side of the pic," one wrote, whilst another added: "Who is looking at Liz when I see the guard standing in the background."

Major Johnny Thompson appears in King Charles photo with Lizz Truss

A third wondered: "Who's that fine species on the right please?" "Ain't nobody looking at these two," joked a fourth.

A fifth declared: "Major J. Thompson. Always a pleasure to see him."

Major Johnny first went viral following the Queen's death, when he was pictured daily alongside the King, who travelled up and down the country during the mourning period.

Major Johnny is from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and he has long been a steady presence for the royal family, working for the late Queen Elizabeth II for years.

Major Johnny had worked with the Queen previously

In his role as an equerry, Johnny is responsible for the detailed planning and execution of Charles' daily programmes. This includes looking after carriages, coaches and Rolls-Royces used at state ceremonies, including Trooping the Colour and the state opening of Parliament.

Born in Morpeth, Northumberland, Major Thompson lives in Surrey with his family. He married his wife, a marketing manager named Caroline, in 2010, and they have a four-year-old son.

Before his army career, he graduated from Aberystwyth University in 2004 with a degree in economics and politics with international studies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, while attending university he was a member of the undergraduate officer training corps.