King Charles makes rare comment about Queen's Piper's performance at State Funeral It's been over a month since the Queen's death

King Charles has made a rare comment about the Queen's Piper's performance during her State Funeral last month, revealing the musician had "played such an important and deeply moving role".

MORE: King Charles III's coronation date revealed - details

The King's words were revealed by Lt Gen Nick Borton, a Commander Allied Rapid Reaction Corps; Colonel of Royal Regiment of Scotland and Colonel Commandant Army Air Corps, who tweeted a letter they had received by the monarch to thank the army for their role throughout the mourning period.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry share sweet moment during Queen's funeral

The letter read: "To Chief of the General Staff. I should be most grateful if you would convey my sincere thanks to all those from the army who took part in the events following the death of my beloved mother, the late Queen.

MORE: King Charles' big changes at Balmoral after the Queen's death revealed

RELATED: Prince William's secret weekend trip to Balmoral revealed - details

"The solemn and poignant ceremonial in Scotland and London, under the expert gaze of the Garrison Sergeant Majors, was utterly impeccable, from the opening gun salutes to the Processions for the State Funeral."

The Queen's Piper has since been hired by Charles

He continued: "I should also like to commend those who were deployed in support of the civil authorities; the Bearer Parties, formed from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Grenadier Guards who, with their immense dignity and devotion were a great credit to their Service; and the Queen's Piper who played such an important and deeply moving role.

"I am conscious that over four thousand men and women of the army were involved, with some returning from Iraq, Canada and Cyprus to play their part. My heartfelt gratitude goes to each and every one of you."

His Majesty finished the letter by signing "Charles R" at the end.

Charles was incredibly overcome with emotion at the funeral of his mother, The Queen

Charles' words about tthe Piper come after it was revealed that he has honoured him with a special new role.

According to the Sun, the musician will now be the official piper for the new monarch and carried out his first official performance earlier this month in Balmoral at the King's residence, Birkhall House.

The publication also reported that Paul will now travel with Charles to wherever he stays in the UK so that he is able to play outside his bedroom window at 9am every morning as he did for the late monarch.