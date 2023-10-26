Meghan Markle shares hilarious story about Archie and Lilibet's Halloween costumes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no doubt be among the parents to go pumpkin-picking with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, this Halloween.

Meghan has previously revealed how her family have celebrated spooky season, including a very relatable parenting anecdote.

The Duchess appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, where the pair recalled their get-together for Halloween that year.

Meghan revealed: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"

And back in 2019, Harry and Meghan revealed how they celebrated Archie's first Halloween when he was just five months old.

Writing on their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram account, the couple wrote: "Happy Halloween! 'Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!'"

The message was shared alongside a photo taken two days before Halloween in 2018, during Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour of New Zealand.



The Sussexes also enjoyed a Halloween night out with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, back when Harry and Meghan were first dating.

The Duke and Duchess spoke of the party where they slipped under the radar in their Netflix docuseries released last December.

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito with their two children and it has been a busy few months for the couple.

Earlier this month, the pair highlighted the need for change around social media platforms during a mental health summit in New York with their Archewell Foundation.

And in September, Harry returned to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, where he paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry flew from London to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf. He was later joined by wife Meghan and the pair enjoyed a private dinner with their team to celebrate Harry's 39th birthday.

It was later revealed that the Sussexes made a stopover in Portugal on their way back to California, to spend time with Eugenie, Jack and their sons, August and Ernest.

Harry and Meghan also recently enjoyed a romantic break in the Caribbean.