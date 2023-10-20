Princess Kate and Prince William's Halloween plans with George, Charlotte and Louis

It's spooky season! And you might be wondering whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate Halloween with their children on 31 October?

While Prince William and Kate have not marked the occasion publicly, the pair have made sure to involve Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the festivities in recent years.

Earlier this year, Jay Rutland, husband of Tamara Ecclestone, revealed that Kate went trick or treating with her brood in their Kensington neighbourhood last October.

Jay and Tamara's stunning £70million home is close to William and Kate's official London residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

"Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth," Jay revealed at the time.

And back in 2019, the royal mum was spotted browsing Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte in the Hardwick branch of Sainsbury's in King's Lynn (close to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall) during autumn half-term.

Fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker told The Mirror at the time: "She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

© Shutterstock Kate dressed up for Halloween in her pre-royal days, back in 2007

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, also shared why she loves celebrating Halloween in her newsletter for her former business, Party Pieces.

"Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me," she wrote last year, "I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones."

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis are enjoying the October half-term

The Wales children are currently enjoying the October half-term break, and if William and Kate have relocated to Anmer Hall for the school holiday, there's plenty going on for the children to enjoy at the King's nearby Sandringham estate.

From 26 to 28 October, members of the public can book to craft their own Pumpkin House – inspired by the book Pumpkin Soup by Helen Cooper.

What a cosy way to spend an afternoon!

