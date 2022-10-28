King Charles was left baffled by unique Clarence House feature

King Charles III surprised everyone when he appeared on The Repair Shop this week, asking the team of experts to help restore a beloved clock and precious vase.

Towards the end of the show, Charles' clock was unveiled having been restored to full working order, and after which the new monarch made a surprising revelation about one of the other timepieces at his London home, Clarence House, revealing it took him a while to figure out what tune it played.

WATCH: King Charles appeared on The Repair Shop

"You see, such a good sound. That’s it, just trying to work out what the tune is. It's a Scottish tune, is it?," said the King.

"It took me a long time to realise there is one at Clarence House that plays the national anthem, it took me a long time to realise it was."

The royal got on well with expert Jay Blades

The King is no stranger to hearing the national anthem as it's regularly sung and played at official events, so it seems unusual that the royal wouldn't recognise the familiar tune.

However, stars of the show Jay Blades and Steven Fletcher, were being interviewed on Good Morning Britain and they were keen to point out that an old clock may be out of tune, which is why it may not have sounded right.

"If a song on a clock is out of tune, correct me if I'm wrong Steven, it won't play the right notes at the right time," said Jay. Steven added: "The right notes, in the wrong order."

The monarch has many timepieces at Clarence House

So His Majesty is forgiven for not knowing the famous song coming from his own clock.

Fans adored the royal addition of the show, with many taking to Twitter to express their joy. "A thoroughly enjoyable episode of #TheRepairShop tonight! Lovely to see the warm camaraderie between Jay Blades and King Charles - and also HRH's sense of humour!" said one, while another added: "Brilliant! #TheRepairShop King Charles and Jay Blades the duo we never knew we needed!"

