The rainy day style that Prince William and Kate have inherited from the Queen They'll need to keep one handy!

The Queen had one to match every outfit and favoured a see-through option to ensure nobody missed her. Her trusty birdcage umbrella by royal warrant holder Fulton Umbrellas was always at hand in case of a sudden downpour or drizzly walkabout.

MORE: Prince William reveals his ultimate dream: 'It's the one thing I haven't been able to do'

And it seems her preference for the design has been inherited by members of the royal family. As far back as 2012, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been using the Fulton design. The royal couple were photographed sheltering underneath a black-trimmed one on the red carpet at the War Horse premiere in 2012.

HELLO! previously sat down with Nigel Fulton, CEO of Fulton Umbrellas, at the iconic Goring Hotel near Buckingham Palace to find out more about the Queen's favourite wet-weather accessory...

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

William and Kate carrying a birdcage umbrella at the War Horse premiere in 2012

Nigel revealed that, at the start of each season, he was approached by the Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser Angela Kelly, to design bespoke brollies for the monarch. Her Majesty favoured the transparent birdcage style, a love she inherited from the Queen Mother who was the first royal to carry a Fulton umbrella.

"The Queen's senior dresser usually sends us swatches of material or colour chips for us to match the coloured border on the birdcage umbrellas," said Nigel at the time. "We then produce samples for their approval and if no further changes are needed we make up the finished umbrellas.

The Queen's umbrellas are bespoke and not part of the regular collection

"Everything we produce for the Queen is bespoke. The specifications are slightly different and the colours are unique and they do not form part of our regular collection."

The coloured border on the Queen's umbrellas was actually thinner than the regular birdcage brollies, so that she was more visible to wellwishers.

"It's such an honour to supply umbrellas to the royal family," said CEO Nigel Fulton

Fulton Umbrellas held a royal warrant to the Queen, and previously the Queen Mother, for years. So is it still exciting to see members of the royal family carrying a birdcage?

"Very much so!" said Nigel, whose father Arnold Fulton set up the business in Whitechapel in 1956. "It's such an honour to supply umbrellas to the royal family and our usage seems to be getting wider every year."

Nigel added that the royal warrant has had "a huge impact on sales," which is particularly noticeable in their overseas markets such as Canada, where the royals have a huge following.

A highlight of his career was in 2009 when Nigel welcomed the Queen and Prince Philip to Fulton's premises in Canary Wharf. "They were both absolutely charming and so genuinely interested in making umbrellas," said Nigel.