WATCH: Prince William's rare mobile phone moment as he reveals Earthshot finalists

The Prince of Wales delighted royal fans on Friday when his official social media accounts released a new video of the royal using his mobile phone.

In the relatable video, Prince William could be seen strolling outside with a phone in his hand, before sending a group message to the newly-announced finalists of the Earthshot prize.

WATCH: The Prince of Wales unveils Earthshot prize finalists

Sharing a congratulatory video message, the father-of-three excitedly said: "Hello Earthshot Finalists for 2022. Great to have you on board, you are doing fantastic work and I'm really looking forward to Boston."

The novel video was posted on Twitter alongside the caption: "The Finalists have joined the chat #EarthshotBoston2022".

Fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the royal, with one writing: "Brilliant! Love this idea! Looking forward to learning more about the finalists over the coming weeks," whilst a second penned: "Very clever and cute! So looking forward to Earthshot in Boston".

The royal shared an important update

"Love it! To give all these innovators the global platform so rightly deserved. You and they are a beacon of light for our world, our children," noted a third, and a fourth gushed: "This so captivating. Very effective, creative clip! Well done."

Fifteen innovative ideas from across the globe are in the running for the environmental competition in 2022, with five winners, due to be announced in Boston in the US next month, set to receive £1 million each to develop their projects.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at last year's awards ceremony

William described the finalists as "innovators, leaders, and visionaries" and said they proved there are "many reasons to be optimistic about the future of our planet".

"They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come," he added.

The royal couple visited last year's winner, Coral Vita

Launched by the Duke and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world.

