Meghan Markle's podcast's future in the air as producer leaves The Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Archetypes, has had many famous guests on it

The Duchess of Sussex has quickly made a name for herself as a podcaster thanks to the success of her show, Archetypes.

TRENDING: Prince Harry talks of Kate Middleton 'pain' after marrying Prince William

Archetypes has seen many famous faces appear on it in its first season, from Serena Williams to Mariah Carey.

But despite the success and topping several charts during season one, it is thought that the busy Duchess has yet to decide if she wants to continue with a second season of the show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk 'pain' in tell-all new trailer for Netflix show

And while the future of Archetypes is still up in the air, it has been revealed that the show's head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, has left.

EXPLOSIVE: 5 key details you may have missed from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

MORE ON ROYALS: New photo from Prince William and Kate's wedding emerges - and it's stunning

Rebecca worked at Archetypes for a year and a half, and previously praised Meghan in a heartfelt message ahead of the show's very first episode back in August.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, she wrote: "I am so proud of our work together and the space Meghan has opened in this podcast series. I'm awed by the authenticity, vulnerability and intimacy that she, and all our guests, share."

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes has seen many famous faces appear on it

Now, the podcast has hired someone new, and in November, Serena Regan joined the team, updating her Linkedin profile, suggesting there is still a lot more to come! Serena was head of podcasts at Cadence 13, with experience of programming for a female audience.

EXPLOSIVE: Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of planting stories

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-part documentary: confirmed release dates, episodes and more

For now, Meghan has a lot to be getting on with, and is currently in the midst of promoting her upcoming Netflix documentary alongside Prince Harry.

The first trailer was released last week, and the second promo for it dropped on Monday. The second trailer saw the Duke accuse the palace of “planting stories” and the Duchess claims the royal family did not protect her.

The teasers for the six-part docuseries have included intimate behind-the-scenes photos from Harry and Meghan’s life, including from the early days of their courtship, as well as images of the Duchess cradling her baby bump while pregnant with daughter Lilibet.

Meghan and Prince Harry have a busy time ahead

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stun royal fans by releasing picture from inside Queen's private residence - details

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare glimpse inside royal duties prior to stepping down

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.