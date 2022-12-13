Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's virtual date photos are so cute The Sussexes have given fans a big insight into their dates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared major insights into their private family life in their docuseries named Harry & Meghan, including loved-up wedding moments and snaps of their beloved children Archie and Lilibet.

Among the personal photos shared in episode one of their Netflix show was a collection of sweet selfies taken when the pair were forced to date virtually due to living in different countries.

Prince Harry was seen lying in bed with his head on a white pillow, chatting to Meghan on FaceTime, and another picture revealed Meghan Markle also in bed with her laptop and her pet dog Guy. The smiling beauty could be seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and a pair of grey jogging bottoms.

Harry was seen video calling his then-girlfriend from bed

"I knew that the only way that this could possibly work was keeping it quiet for as long as possible," said Harry. Meghan added: "The beginning, our relationship was this guarded little treasure. It was long distance from the beginning. Everything was just texts and FaceTimes. We just talked for hours. It just felt exciting, which I think is weird because I don't think it was exciting in the way people would assume that it would be. It was just relaxed and easy."

Meghan was seen in bed with her dog during a candid moment

The series has also seen them speaking about Meghan's first Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family.

"I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she's like 'How’s it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing'," she explained.

"It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

The moment the couple got engaged was also revealed in the show. "In the little walled garden, overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," Harry explained. A photo showed the royal on one knee holding a ring box in one hand, which we now know contained a stunning custom ring featuring diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's collection.

