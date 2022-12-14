Who is Meghan Markle's British friend Lucy Fraser? A number of the Sussexes' friends featured in their Netflix docuseries

A number of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's closest friends appear in their Netflix docuseries, including recognisable names such as Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer and Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Another pal who features is one of Meghan's British BFFs Lucy Fraser, who appears to have known the former American actress for a long time.

PR girl Lucy spoke candidly about Meghan's plans for a "single girl summer" explaining that the future Duchess "had a lot of plans of going to Europe" before she even met Prince Harry.

Before Meghan deleted her personal Instagram account, Lucy was among the friends to feature in her snaps, particularly that summer before she met Harry in 2016, where she travelled around Europe.

In episode two, Lucy recalls warning Meghan when her romance with Harry was revealed: "I remember saying to her, ‘When this goes public, it is not going to be easy. The UK media are notorious for doing whatever they can to get a story.'

The Netflix series featured candid Instagram shots of Meghan and Lucy travelling

"And that they go through rubbish bins, they'll try and break into accounts. They will do whatever they can to get an exclusive and make money," she continued. "I remember she was quite shocked. And she was like, 'Really? They would do that?'"

Lucy was also reportedly among Meghan's closest friends to attend the royal wedding in Windsor in May 2018.

The first three episodes of the series detailed the Sussexes' early courtship, their childhoods and their engagement. Teasers from the second part suggests the next three episodes will focus on the couple's departure from royal life and tensions between them and the palace.

In the latest Netflix trailer, shared on Wednesday, Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia says: "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace."

The clip then cuts to Lucy saying: "And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed."

