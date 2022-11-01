Charles Spencer reveals touching details about tribute for late sister Princess Diana The Earl lost his sister in 1997

Charles Spencer always keeps Althorp House in immaculate condition and often entertains his followers with little tidbits about the property.

One of the most meaningful places on the estate is the ornamental Round Oval lake, where Princess Diana was laid to rest in 1997. Guests often visit the poignant location to pay their respects to the late Princess of Wales, and in 2002 the then South African president Nelson Mandela also paid respects.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Earl shared some details about that day, as well as a selection of four photos which saw him with the late president on the rainy day.

"20 years ago today President Mandela visited @althorphouse to pay his respects at Diana's grave," he explained. "They met when my sister stayed with me in Cape Town in March 1997, and had plans to do great things together for Sub-Saharan Africa.

"I had the honour of being a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, and witnessed the president's greatness up close."

He added: "The oak that he planted at Althorp thrives today - witness to the honour of a great man's visit. (We had Malay curry for lunch - one of his favourites)."

Charles shared a special insight into the day

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, as one said: "Great men and women plant trees in whose shade they might never sit," and a second added: "What a wonderful memory - a great man indeed."

A third penned: "Two great people Diana and Mandela, their compassion, kindness and love for humanity never leaves and I still miss them both, much needed in this present climate."

A fourth commented: "What a memory to have with an oak as a current and future testament," and a fifth wrote: "That is a lovely pic Charlie - what a man he was, and what an honour to have met him."

Charles and Diana both grew up in Althorp, and last month the father-of-seven shared a stunning photo of the house's amazing stables.

Nelson and Diana met in Cape Town

Looking majestic at sunrise, the image showed the ironstone brickwork and four stone pillars in all their glory.

Charles, 58, captioned the photograph of the stables with a brief history of the building: "The Stables at @althorphouse - built to house 100 horses and 40 grooms, in the early 1700s.

"The building is made from the beautiful, local, ironstone - a warm, soft, material that glows in the sunshine, as is the case today, in the early morning light. In World War I, Canadian infantrymen were billeted here.

"World War II saw children evacuated from London and living safely here before being reunited with their parents. It’s more beautiful than the main house here, in my view."

