Queen Margrethe of Denmark celebrated her 80th birthday on Thursday 16 April, with the Danish court releasing a number of stunning portraits to mark the monarch's milestone birthday. The queen's public celebrations were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but her grandchildren recorded a special message to wish their grandmother Happy Birthday.

The monarch isn't the only royal to celebrate her birthday on 16 April – a number of her European counterparts also share the same day of birth.

Princess Eleonore of Belgium

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest daughter and child turned 12 on 16 April – the day after her father marked his 60th birthday. The Danish court posted a snap of the young royal on their Instagram account, with the family's pet dog, thanking followers for their well wishes. Princess Eleonore is currently fourth-in-line to the Belgian throne behind her older siblings, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel.

According to the royal family's website, the princess is very creative – she plays the violin and loves to draw. Like her siblings, Eleonore has a love of sport, participating in cycling, swimming and skiing.

Grand Duke Henri and Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg

Father and son celebrated their 65th and 28th birthdays on 16 April, with the Grand Ducale court releasing sweet throwback images of the pair blowing out candles on a cake in 1993, on their Instagram account.

Grand Duke Henri is the eldest son of the late Grand Duke Jean and Princess Josephine-Charlotte of Belgium. He is married to Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and the couple have five children together, Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien.

Youngest child Prince Sébastien was born on 16 April 1992 in Luxembourg City. He studied Marketing and International Business at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, before attending a training course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He is currently serving as a platoon commander in the Irish Guards.

