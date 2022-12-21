Prince William and Princess Kate interrupt Christmas break to send heart-warming message The Prince and Princess of Wales are so thoughtful…

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying the Christmas holiday with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But the doting parents took time away from their family for a very special reason on Wednesday.

William and Kate shared the stories of some of the members of the public who attended last week's Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, which will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

A heartfelt Twitter thread shared to the couple's official social media account began: "#TogetherAtChristmas is all about shining a light on people doing selfless and often life-changing things in their communities.

"It was a pleasure to welcome so many to Westminster Abbey last week, and we wanted to tell you a few of their stories in this thread…"

It continued, with photos of each of the people mentioned: "Robbie Fletcher from Leicestershire raised more than £10,000 for @LorosHospice in memory of his Mum. We were delighted to invite him and his father Jamie to join us for #TogetherAtChristmas.

Together at Christmas will air on Christmas Eve

"It was great to see the team behind @SportsKey5 again - their work supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of young people in and around Birmingham changes so many lives.

"Giving a home to a Ukrainian refugee family of seven, Hazel Yarlett and her husband also helped find the children schools and contribute to music and other extra-curricular activities to support them".

The Wales family entering the Abbey

The royal couple's followers were quick to share their approval for the lovely posts, with their comments including: "Thank you and your family for your service to this country. Beautiful family so dignified and well loved. Wishing you a very Happy Christmas," and: "Merry Christmas to all".

Readers at the service will include Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox, while along with carols from the choir, there will be music from Craig David, Alexis French and Samantha Barks, as well as a special duet by Alfie Boe and Mel C.

