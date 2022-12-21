Mike Tindall reveals how he decides what to buy Zara for Christmas The father-of-three has a strategy!

I'm a Celebrity star Mike Tindall opened up about his plan for Christmas gift-giving on the festive edition of the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby.

Speaking about his plans with fellow podcasters Alex Payne and James Haskell, Alex asked the dad-of-three: "Have you done your Christmas shopping?"

WOW: Mike Tindall gives royal home a Christmas makeover and shares stunning photos

Mike, who was draped in gold tinsel and wearing a Santa hat, appeared relaxed as he admitted: "No".

Alex then asked his friend and colleague if he knew what his wife Zara wants for Christmas and Mike said that he didn't – and admitted trying to anticipate what she might like was a "dangerous game".

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals what son Lucas really wants for Christmas

Loading the player...

The retired rugby player said: "I have some go-to people that I ask… if you're going to buy clothes and shoes and bits and pieces, I like doing it because if you get it right, you get a lot of kudos.

READ: Why Mike Tindall delayed proposal to Zara following seven-year relationship

NEWS: Drama for King Charles – just hours after he hosted royals at Christmas lunch

"But it's a very dangerous game so then you have to consult people, so I'll consult people and find something, a gem".

Mike likes to find a gift Zara will love

Luckily for Mike, buying for his youngest child is no trouble at all, as he also revealed on the same edition of the podcast.

James, who welcomed baby Bodhi with wife Chloe Madeley in August, said that children under three aren't interested in presents and joked he would be getting his daughter "a box with wrapping paper in it".

Mike with his nephew Prince Louis and Princess Kate

Mike, who is father is Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas, added in agreement: "I tell you what you can do – just get a bag of frozen peas, because that's all that Lucas wants.

Pull the freezer out, bag of frozen peas, pour it on the floor. He's got a playroom full of stuff – not interested. Go to the fridge, take all the milk out, try and crack the bottle, spill it all on the floor…"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.