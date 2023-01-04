Watch the adorable moment Harry and Meghan's son Archie sings and plays piano The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eldest child turns four this May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a number of previously unseen photographs and home videos of their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet in their Netflix docuseries.

One of the most heartwarming clips from episode six is little Archie confidently playing a toy piano as he sings Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, which you can watch in the video below.

Loading the player...

The tot, wearing a navy hooded top and beige trousers, showcased his musical talents as he played in the Sussexes' family home in Montecito.

No doubt the sweet moment made parents Harry and Meghan burst with pride.

NEWS: Princess Kate's bittersweet birthday week

Previously unseen moments showed the Sussexes celebrating milestones

The six-episode series also captures an adorable interaction between father and son, as Harry and Archie spot hummingbirds in their garden.

Clips also include Lilibet's tentative steps as she holds on to her mother's hands as she's learning to walk. Meghan is pictured gardening with her young children and Harry is also seen playing football with Archie.

VIDEO: Prince Harry reveals which side of the family Lilibet is like

ROYAL EXPLAINER: Prince Harry's most scandalous moments and regrets: drugs, rehab, royal exit and more

Meghan gardening with Archie

The docuseries has given the most insight we've seen into the Sussexes' family life, with Harry and Meghan only releasing a handful of pictures of Archie and Lilibet since their births in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

While Archie was born at London's Portland Hospital and spent the first five months of his life living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Meghan and Harry had already moved to the US by the time Lilibet arrived.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

Meghan opted to give birth to her daughter at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, and Lilibet made her first trip to the UK last summer during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During their return to London, Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, sharing footage of their tea party in the Netflix series.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.