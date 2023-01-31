Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie reached this special milestone at Tyler Perry's home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at the filmmaker's LA mansion temporarily in 2020

It's a special moment when your child reaches a new milestone and for the royals, it's no different.

The Duke of Sussex described one such proud moment with his and Meghan's eldest child, Archie, in his memoir, Spare.

After Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in March 2020, filmmaker Tyler Perry offered the use of his $18million LA mansion to the couple until they found their own home.

In his book, Harry wrote about their move and then ten-month-old Archie's milestone: "Within a week Tyler's house felt like home. Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown. We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy."

The Sussexes moved to the US in 2020

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019, and spent the first few months of his life at Harry and Meghan's UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

In the latter part of 2019, Harry and Meghan took an extended break from royal duties in Canada, before announcing their decision to step back in January 2020.

The Sussexes purchased their first family home in the US that summer, moving to Montecito in Santa Barbara.

In June 2021, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, was born in Santa Barbara

In their six-part Netflix docuseries, which aired in December, Harry revealed who he thinks his children are most like.

"I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes…" he said.

"Blue, blue, blue eyes," Meghan emphasised.

"Sort of like golden reddish hair," Harry added of his daughter, as home footage showed Lilibet wearing a floral romper and crawling across the Sussexes' garden in Montecito.

