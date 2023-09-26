Prince Archie is a star baker just like mum Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex once described herself as a "California girl foodie" on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. It's a passion that has stayed with Meghan, and her children appear to be following suit, particularly four-year-old Prince Archie.

The little boy was captured baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, during one incredibly sweet moment included in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired last December.

The Duchess has also previously shared an insight into her children's favourite foods, revealing on her podcast, Archetypes: "Thankfully my kids love vegetables."

And it's no wonder that Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet are becoming mini foodies with Harry and Meghan growing their own vegetables at their Montecito home.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan would regularly share her favourite meals to cook on her blog.

And back in March, the Duchess has contributed a lemon olive oil cake recipe to a charity cookbook – The World Central Kitchen Cookbook by Spanish chef and founder of not-for-profit organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) Jose Andres.

As one of her first projects during her time as a working member of the royal family, Meghan worked on the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with The Hubb Community Kitchen formed by women displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

She contributed a foreword for the cookbook, which included 50 recipes from the west London community.

And at the start of her first royal tour to Australia with Harry in 2018, Meghan baked banana bread, adding chocolate chips and ginger, and brought it along on their visit to Mountain View farm in Dubbo.

