Prince Harry reveals why he couldn't show emotion following Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry has opened up about keeping his emotions to himself following the death of his mother, Princess Diana in 1997.

In a clip from Harry: The Interview, which will be broadcast at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, Harry admitted to presenter Tom Bradby that he only cried once following Diana's tragic passing – at her burial – and described the guilt he felt meeting mourners outside Kensington Palace.

"Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died," Harry told Tom.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace," he added.

Admitting that he and his brother were unable to show any emotion as they met the mourners, Harry explained: "There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

Harry only cried at Diana's burial

He added: "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Harry: The Interview has been described as an in-depth, "raw and intimate" look at Harry's life as a member of the royal family from his own perspective.

Viewers will have to tune into the interview on Sunday evening to get the full details of what Harry has to say. However, ITV released a teaser ahead of its release, giving a glimpse into the topics that Harry is set to discuss.

Harry sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby

One moment sees the Duke of Sussex state he would like to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, but that this is yet to happen.

"It never needed to be this way," he begins. "The leaking and the planting… I want a family, not an institution. They feel that it's somehow better to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

