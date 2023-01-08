Princess Kate and Prince William's return to work revealed The Prince and Princess of Wales are putting on a united front

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to return to work following the Christmas break in just a few days, according to an article in The Times.

Although the newspaper didn't make public the details of the royal couple's first engagement of the year, it will reportedly be a joint visit.

The news comes hours ahead of Prince Harry's interviews with Tom Bradby in the UK and Anderson Cooper in the US, in which he will discuss some of the revelations from his very candid new memoir Spare, which will be released on Tuesday, 10 January.

Prince William and Princess Kate have spent a quiet Christmas and New Year with their three children, who will return to school at the end of next week.

As well as enjoying Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, they've had a break from official duties in order to enjoy plenty of family time.

The couple brought all their children to Sandringham on Christmas Day

They will now no doubt be keen to begin their first full year in their new expanded roles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, it's also been a sad time for Prince William, as his godfather has been ill in hospital.

According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, 82-year-old King Constantine II has been in intensive care for a number of days and remains in critical condition following a stroke.

The royals being greeted by well-wishers

King Constantine, who is also a cousin of the late Prince Philip, is currently being surrounded by members of his immediate family in a private hospital, including his wife of 58 years, Queen Anne-Marie, and their children.

It is also understood that his sisters Queen Sofía of Spain and Princess Irene have already touched down in Greece. While he shares an extremely close bond with his godfather, Prince William is yet to comment on the news.

