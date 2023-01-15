Prince Harry reveals unexpected joke he and Prince William shared during Queen's funeral The Duke of Sussex spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby about his late grandmother's passing

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with older brother, Prince William, is currently strained but Prince Harry revealed in his interview with Tom Bradby that the pair shared a brief moment at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, as seen in the video below.

After speaking about how surreal Princess Diana's funeral was, when he and William walked behind their late mother's coffin on its route from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey in September 1997, Harry said: "Just recently my brother and I were walking the same route, and we sort of joked to each other and said, 'At least we know the way' [LAUGH].

"But otherwise, it was very similar. The only difference was the levels of emotion. Because our grandmother had finished life. There was more, I think, of a celebration and respect and recognition to what she had accomplished. Whereas our mother was taken away far too young."

Harry and William walked in the cortege at the Queen's funeral

Harry and wife, Meghan, were already in the UK carrying out engagements with charities close to their hearts when they received the heartbreaking news that the Queen had died.

Harry discussed his memoir with ITV's Tom Bradby

The Duke had begun making his way to Balmoral on a charter flight to make it to his grandmother's bedside, but sadly he didn't make it on time.

Writing in his memoir, Spare, Harry said: "As the plane began its descent, my phone lit up. A text from Meg. 'Call me the moment you get this.' I checked the BBC website. Granny was gone. Pa was King."

The Sussexes moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, and now reside in Montecito with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

