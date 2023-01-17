The royal hobby Princess Kate, Countess Sophie and Duchess Sarah all love What makes this hobby so popular with royal wives?

Royal wives Sophie Wessex, Princess Kate and Sarah Ferguson have more in common than marrying into the royal family – they all share a rather creative hobby, and have been spotted partaking in the passion in public on several occasions.

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of York and the Countess of Wessex are all fans of photography, with the royal family even using Sophie's photos and videos on their official Twitter account, demonstrating her skills have the royal seal of approval.

Sophie has also been spotted proudly taking photos of her daughter Lady Louise taking part in carriage driving competitions, though we suspect these are photos for her personal collection, rather than to be used publicly!

The Princess of Wales is also talented when it comes to photography, regularly takes professional-level photos of her children and husband, Prince William, and even shot Queen Consort Camilla's Country Life portrait.

Camilla praised Princess Kate's camera skills, saying: "She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it."

Princess Kate took this photo of Queen Consort Camilla for Country Life

"It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the [Princess Kate], she's an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn't much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it."

Sarah Ferguson shares Countess Sophie and Princess Kate's passion too, regularly seen shooting photos over the years, dabbling in digital, film and phone camera photos.

Keep scrolling for the best photos of the royal wives indulging in their passion for taking pictures.

Princess Kate shows off her photography skills

The Princess of Wales appears at ease behind the camera

Princess Kate is comfortable operating serious cameras

Sophie Wessex has royally approved camera skills

Sophie Wessex regularly snaps photos of her daughter, Lady Louise

Sophie Wessex takes snaps and videos at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

Sophie Wessex snaps away at formal events

Sophie Wessex is comfortable with all kinds of camera

Sarah Ferguson's camera skills

Sarah Ferguson knows a thing or two about photography

The Duchess of York is comfortable behind the camera

