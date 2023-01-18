Charles Spencer's behind-the-scenes photo leaves fans saying the same thing Earl Spencer is Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle

Earl Charles Spencer delighted fans on Wednesday with a rare behind-the-scenes snapshot of himself recording for a special project.

Over on Instagram, the historian shared a cheery photo alongside three colleagues ahead of the exciting release of his upcoming podcast.

WATCH: Charles Spencer says Princess Diana's grave is 'an oasis of calm'

Loading the player...

"With @revrichardcoles and @catjarman - and, to the left, Simon Clancy, our gifted producer- after we recorded the seventh episode of our podcast, which will debut in February," Charles penned in his caption.

He continued: "Never has 'work' been such fun. Here’s hoping the podcast-listening world will enjoy it, too…"

Earl Charles Spencer took to social media

Royal fans were quick to comment, with many followers drawing attention to Charles' surprising height. "Charles, Earl Spencer, you are tall and stately, Diana was tall and elegant. The genes are wonderful how they slip down the family line!" remarked one, whilst a second added: "Gosh, you are tall!"

REVEALED: Why fans can no longer visit Princess Diana's resting place

READ: Charles Spencer shares beguiling photo from Princess Diana's home with hidden meaning

In agreement, a third noted: "I was surprised," whilst a fourth penned: "Prince George looks like his great uncle Charles."

Charles' podcast update comes after the 58-year-old sparked a fan reaction with an unusual portrait of his late father, John Spencer.

My father riding on his pony, “Bluebell”, in the Park at Althorp, in 1934. Behind them, The Falconry - built in 1613, for one week’s entertainment for visitors to the House. pic.twitter.com/gmc4cR6uvK — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) January 16, 2023

Charles shared a glimpse inside his home

John – the maternal grandfather of Prince William and Prince Harry – can be seen as a young boy, riding a horse in the grounds of Althorp. He is smartly dressed in a suit and hat and is looking at the artist in the striking sketch.

"My father riding on his pony, Bluebell, in the Park at Althorp, in 1934," Charles told his followers on Twitter in the caption. "Behind them, The Falconry - built in 1613, for one week's entertainment for visitors to the House."

UNEARTHED: Princess Diana compares Prince Harry to Prince William in archived video

Fans flooded the comments section with an array of thoughtful messages. "What a beautiful sketch, thank you for sharing. Clearly, as a young boy your father was a very competent rider," remarked one, whilst a second penned: "Amazing… Great talent in those days. My Great Grandfather was an amazing artist, still has one of his paintings in Nottingham Castle. Wish I had those talents."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.