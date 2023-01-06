Charles Spencer takes to social media after Prince Harry's bombshell memoir emerges The Duke's uncle took to Twitter

Since the release of Prince Harry's incredibly intimate memoir, Spare, royal fans have been eagerly awaiting a response from senior members of the Firm.

Whilst the likes of King Charles and Prince William have thus far refrained from posting on social media, the Duke's uncle, Charles Spencer, delighted fans with a series of updates from his latest trip to Canada.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday – the same day that Spare accidentally hit the shelves in Spain – the keen historian posted a surprising photo of an outside staircase hidden under mounds of fresh snow.

"Recently returned from Canada - where we got more than a dusting of snow. Under this - a staircase," Charles captioned his post.

Recently returned from Canada - where we got more than a dusting of snow. Under this - a staircase. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CY5iBYGtGK — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) January 5, 2023

Charles took to Twitter

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Amazing! But somewhat startlingly beautiful," whilst a second gushed: "Yikes, that looks treacherous."

"A winter wonderland indeed…," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Beautiful. I've never witnessed snow like that!"

Aside from the enthusiastic remarks, one follower couldn't help but draw attention to Prince Harry's shock allegations, penning: "My heart breaks for your family having to watch your nephew self-destruct like this."

Prince Harry's raw memoir is due for release on 10 January

Charles' snowy update comes amid a rocky time for the Firm. Earlier this week, The Guardian published leaked extracts from Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare.

In his book, the father-of-two made a series of shocking allegations involving senior members of the royal family such as his brother Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Princess Kate.

The Duke claims that he was involved in an altercation with William

In one particularly stark extract, Harry claims that his brother turned up "piping hot" to a pre-arranged meeting between the brothers in 2019 to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship.

According to Harry, William allegedly called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," before physically assaulting Harry.

The dad-of-two claimed that he was left with a visible injury to his back after William grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor.

