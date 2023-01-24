Princess Eugenie reveals she made a major change at home after welcoming son August will be two in February

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will soon celebrate their son August's second birthday.

The little boy was born at the Portland Hospital on 9 February 2021 – and a lot has changed for Eugenie in that time.

The Princess gave an insight into how motherhood has impacted her during her appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She revealed that the arrival of August prompted her to change her behaviour at home in order to educate her son on the importance of protecting the environment.

Little August will be two on 9 February

Speaking with Reuters editor-at-large Axel Threlfall and Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman, Eugenie said: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same.

Eugenie described how motherhood has changed her

"Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life.

"But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

Jack and Eugenie on their wedding day on 12 October 2018

Speaking further about how her concerns for climate change have affected her home life, the Princess continued: "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

Eugenie does not carry out royal duties of her own, but she works with many charities and talks about important causes on social media.

She has been very vocal about the fight against ocean plastic pollution and in 2021, the royal was appointed an ambassador for Blue Marine Foundation.

To celebrate World Environment Day that same year, Eugenie uploaded a sweet snap of her son August and remarked: "Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live.

"To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

