Princess Eugenie describes Jack Brooksbank's proposal as 'perfect moment' Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement in January 2018

It's been five whole years since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement to the world, and who can forget the couple's adorable interview?

The loved-up pair spoke to BBC The One Show's Matt Baker at Buckingham Palace, and bride-to-be Eugenie, then 28, revealed why long-term boyfriend Jack's proposal was the "perfect moment".

After dating for seven years, Jack popped the question during a trip to Nicaragua, later picking out a beautiful engagement ring with a rare padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in an autumnal ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018.

Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in October 2018

The royal bride wore a wedding dress designed by British fashion designers, Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of Peter Pilotto, which was designed to proudly display her scoliosis scar on her back.

Eugenie borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection.

The couple, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this October, welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February 2021 at The Portland Hospital in London.

The tot, who turns two next month, is named after his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and one of his paternal ancestors, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

August turns two in February

Little August was christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall, in Windsor in November 2021, and he joined his parents at celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Eugenie and Jack reportedly split their time between Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and Portugal, where Jack works for a development company.

