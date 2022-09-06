Sarah Ferguson travels to Princess Eugenie's new family home of Portugal Sarah is a doting grandmother

It's an exciting time for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as they embark on a new life in Portugal with their young son August.

And no doubt one of their most frequent visitors will be Eugenie's doting mother, Sarah Ferguson.

This week, Prince Andrew's ex-wife revealed she had jetted to Lisbon in Portugal, sharing a series of snapshots on her Instagram account.

Sarah, 62, was actually in the capital for work commitments. She explained in the caption: "It was wonderful to introduce the Portuguese edition of my debut novel #herheartforacompass, co-authored with @marguerite_kaye at the Lisbon Book Fair.

Sarah travelled to Lisbon to attend the city's book fair

"I've been waiting to write this for 15 years and am so happy and grateful it's now in a few international editions! It was a delight meeting some wonderful readers and seeing Mayor Carlos Moedas at this lively, special affair, an annual event since 1930!"

It's not known how long the Duchess will stay in Portugal, but chances are she will travel the 140km to Eugenie's new family base at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Princess Eugenie with her young son August

According to the Telegraph, Eugenie and son August relocated with Jack as he embarks on a new business venture alongside property tycoon, Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development there.

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from a staggering £3.6million.

Jack and Eugenie have been married since October 2018

The Telegraph report also suggests that the family will have Nottingham Cottage as their UK base, no longer living at Frogmore Cottage, the home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just renewed the lease on.

Nott Cott, as it's affectionately known, is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, featuring two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

