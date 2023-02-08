Royal photographer Chris Jackson admits to using 'tricks' to photograph royal children - exclusive Listen to the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast below

Getty's royal photographer, Chris Jackson, has been photographing the Prince and Princess of Wales' children since the very first day they left the Lindo Wing, and has captured some incredible moments over the years.

Chris has been lucky to be present at their Christenings, first royal tours, such as Prince George's visit to Australia, and has also been personally asked by the royal couple to capture big family milestones.

LISTEN: Chris Jackson reveals he uses tricks when photographing royal children

On Prince George's first day at St Thomas' Battersea school, Chris was in charge of capturing the youngster's nervous smile alongside his proud dad on the front door of their Kensington Palace home. Sadly, mum Kate missed the big affair due to illness.

Chris Jackson has photographed many iconic royal moments over the years

And who can forget the incredible 70th birthday portraits that the then-Prince Charles posed for alongside his two sons, their wives, and his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who stole the show.

In the three photos that were released at the time, the royal group are all seen smiling broadly, but does Chris use any tricks to grab the children's attention?

On the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Royal Rascals, Chris admits there are certain techniques he has used in the past.

He has toured with the Wales' and their children in the past

Listen to the episode above to find out what is "really important" for him, and other photographers, when photographing royal children.

Also during our chat, in which the Queen's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson and former Norland Nanny Sarah Carpenter also feature, Chris reveals some of his favourite photographs and what went through his head whilst witnessing the royal children enjoying themselves during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

Chris admitted he smiled behind his camera as he captured the royal children at the Jubilee Pageant last year

