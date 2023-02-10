King Charles dubbed 'relatable' after fashion faux-pas at royal outing The monarch visited Brick Lane earlier this week

King Charles suffered an unfortunate faux-pas as he carried out engagements in East London earlier this week.

The monarch, 74, and the Queen Consort, 75, paid a visit to the Brick Lane Mosque on Wednesday, and when Charles removed his shoes as a mark of respect, there appeared to be a hole in his right sock.

WATCH: King Charles has the best reaction to little boy's sweet gift

Loading the player...

Many Twitter users dubbed the King's misstep as "relatable" with one commenting: "King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole."

Another said: "I love it… proves he's human and frugal too!!"

NEWS: Prince William and Kate's glamorous date night after half-term revealed

The King took off his shoes to reveal a hole in his sock

The holey sock did not distract from the King's successful visit to Brick Lane, where he was dubbed an "inclusive and supportive" monarch by a stalwart of London's Bangladeshi community.

The visit celebrated the contribution of Bangladeshis to the life of the nation after overcoming initial racism, and Charles and his wife planted an elm tree in a nearby park in memory of Altab Ali, a young man fatally stabbed in a racist attack in 1978, who had the open space renamed in his honour.

Ayesha Qureshi and Abdal Ullah, a married couple who co-founded the British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration Foundation 12 years ago, hosted the royal visit, which came after Charles met leading South Asians last October who suggested the Brick Lane event.

The King and Queen Consort in Brick Lane

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised questions about racism in the monarchy during their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

And Queen Elizabeth II's former lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, stepped down from her official role with the royal household after asking a black British charity boss where she "really came from" during a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan later apologised in person to Ngozi Fulani.

Responding to these events, Ms Qureshi said: "I think there is racism within British society but what this demonstrates is the fact that His Majesty the King is very attuned to the communities of this country, and wants to reign in a way which is inclusive and supportive of those communities."

LISTEN: Royal photographer Chris Jackson on how to get the best shots of the royal children

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.