Worrying news for Crown Princess Victoria and family following palace announcement The Swedish royal family are set for a difficult period

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a proud wife, mother – and a devoted daughter.

The royal has a very close relationship with her parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. And, as such, the latest news from the royal palace will no doubt have caused her worry and concern.

It has been revealed that the 76-year-old king will be having planned heart surgery on 20 February.

An official statement further noted: "The king is doing well and will continue official engagements until then.

"After the procedure, he will have a period of rest and will take two weeks off of official engagements, with those engagement moved to later this spring."

King Carl Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia of Sweden

Given the King's age and the risks associated with surgery, Victoria and her siblings, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, will no doubt be concerned for his wellbeing and will be rallying around to offer their support.

It come safter King Carl Gustaf spoke out in praise of his eldest daughter after apparently stating it was unfair that his son was not heir to the throne on a TV interview.

Victoria and her husband Daniel (left) with her siblings, Carl Philip and Madeleine

Prior to 1 January 1980, Prince Carl Philip was heir to the throne, despite having an elder sister in Princess Victoria.

In total, Carl Philip was crown prince for just seven months before the constitution was amended in favour of a monarch's eldest child – regardless of gender.

Prince Carl Philip was crown prince for seven months

In a statement, His Majesty later clarified: "During the autumn, on two interview occasions, I received questions about the change in the succession order in 1980 in favour of the first-born child – regardless of gender.

"I then shared my thoughts about Prince Carl Philip retroactively losing his position as crown prince in connection with the amendment to the constitution."

He continued: "It has pained me deeply when, in retrospect, I have heard comments that claim that I would not stand behind my daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, as Sweden's heir to the throne.

The King spoke out in praise of his eldest daughter and heir

"I therefore want to make it clear that my interview answers should not be interpreted as criticism of the female succession to the throne or of Crown Princess Victoria.

"The female succession to the throne is for me a matter of course. The Crown Princess is my successor. She is an extraordinary asset to me, my family and our country. I am proud of her and her tireless work for Sweden."

