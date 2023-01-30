Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana not the first royal baby to be born in the US The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little girl in June 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a fascinating insight into their life in California in their six-part Netflix docuseries.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved into their family home in Montecito in July 2020 and just under a year later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The tot was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on 4 June 2021, with her birth and full name announced by the Sussexes publicly two days later.

But did you know that Lilibet wasn't the first royal baby to be born in the US?

Prince Harry's distant cousin, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Lady Frederick Windsor (Sophie Winkleman) welcomed their eldest daughter, Maud Windsor, at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on 15 August 2013.

Maud, now nine, is currently 53rd in line to the throne behind her father. She was given a starring role as one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October 2018.

Maud Windsor (right) with Savannah Phillips and Princess Charlotte

The couple also have a younger daughter, Isabella, who was born on 16 January 2016 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Lord Frederick Windsor, 43, is the eldest child of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. His younger sister, Lady Gabriella Windsor, 41, married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry detailed the emotional moment he helped to bring his daughter into the world in his memoir, Spare, which was released earlier this month.

He wrote: "When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."

Harry and Meghan reside with Archie and Lilibet in Montecito

The Duke later added: "I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don't be, don’t be, all will be well. I'll keep you safe."

Harry and Meghan's eldest child, Archie, will turn four on 6 May – the day of his grandfather King Charles' coronation.

It is still not known whether Harry and Meghan will fly over to London to attend the coronation.

Harry himself has admitted the question of his attendance was up in the air.

In an interview for ITV, Harry told Tom Bradby. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

